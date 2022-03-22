Krysta Rodriguez Lands Lead Role In Romantic Comedy ‘Out Of Order’

Actress and singer Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) has joined the cast of Out Of Order, a new comedy starring Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington and Brooke Shields.

Routh, who starred as Superman/Clark Kent in Superman Returns, and in The CW’s TV series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will star as John Slater, an unsuccessful lawyer on a mission to win back his model girlfriend, played by Tao Okamoto, while juggling the most challenging case of his career. Huntington who was most recently in NBC’s Good Girls, will play a best friend and co-worker while Shields’ character is a high-powered attorney leading a case against Sue, who’s patent is in question and potential love interest, played by Krysta Rodriguez. The ensemble cast for Out Of Order, now shooting in New York City, also includes Luis Guzmán, Sandra Bernhard and Asher Grodman.

The script was written by Jacobson — who co-wrote and produced Holly and co-directed the child exploitation documentary Redlight — and Megan Freels Johnston. Out of Order is produced by Isen Robbins, Aimee Schoof, B. Stephen Tedeschi Jr., Chris Bongirne, Routh, Jesse Manning and Katy Donnelly. Cemi Guzman and Luis Guzman are executive producing.

Krysta Rodriguez is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Authentic.