Recent USC Grad Kristian Flores Inks With Innovative After Sparking Signing War Between Agencies

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actor Kristian Flores (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) has signed with Innovative Artists for representation, after attempts on the part of assorted major agencies to reel him in.

Flores is a recent USC grad who can currently be seen in two films making their world premieres at the SXSW Film Festival: writer-director Elizabeth Ayiku’s drama Me Little Me, and Lionsgate’s meta Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, from director Tom Gormican.

Since graduating, Flores has also landed roles in projects including Steven Levitan’s 20th Television pilot Reboot, starring Keegan Michael-Key and Johnny Knoxville, and Hulu’s upcoming horror pic Grimcutty.

He began to cultivate industry attention with his turn as Richard III in Shakespeare’s play of the same name, as part of his BFA acting program at USC, and continues to be represented by Nico Keller at Vision Entertainment.