Kirk Baily Dies: Nickelodeon’s ‘Salute Your Shorts’ Performer And Prolific Voice Actor Was 59

Kirk Baily, who portrayed Kevin “Ug” Lee on the 1991-92 Nickelodeon comedy Salute Your Shorts, died Feb. 28 six months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He was 59.

His death was announced by friends on social media. TMZ reports the cause of death as lung cancer based on confirmation from family.

In the two-season Salute Your Shorts set at a teen summer camp, Baily played camp counselor (and butt of jokes and pranks) Kevin “Ug” Lee. Created by Steve Slavkin and produced by Propaganda Films, the series co-starred Danny Cooksey, Erik MacArthur and Blake Soper as several of the campers.

Although Baily would make appearances as an actor in various series following the cult favorite Salute Your Shorts, he was most prolific as a voice actor for animated TV, film and video games in the several decades prior to his death. Among his TV and film voiceover credits are Cowboy Bebop (1999), Carried by the Wind: Tsukikage Ran (2000), Metropolis (2001), Fushigi Yûgi: The Mysterious Play – Eikoden (2001), Hotel Transylvania (2012), Frozen (2013), Big Hero 6 (2014), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) and, most recently, last year’s Night of the Animated Dead.

He provided voice work for such video games as Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force, Xenosaga Episode I: Der Wille zur Macht and Dead Space: Downfall.

In front of the camera, Baily guest starred on Felicity, Judging Amy, NYPD Blue, Melrose Place and Star Trek: Voyager.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.