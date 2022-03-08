‘King Richard’ Breakout Demi Singleton Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Demi Singleton, who recently found a breakout role as a young Serena Williams in the acclaimed drama King Richard, has signed with WME for representation.

Singleton stars in Warner Bros.’ Williams family biopic alongside Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Saniyya Sidney. She and her castmates won the Ensemble Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and have also been recognized with nominations for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture at both the SAG Awards and the NAACP Image Awards, with the film also scoring noms at the Oscars, Critics’ Choice Awards and BAFTA Awards, among other accolades.

Singleton can also be seen in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem, led by Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker—there portraying Margaret Johnson, the granddaughter of Whitaker’s mobster Bumpy. The critically acclaimed drama from ABC Signature was recently renewed for a third season and is set to go back into production this summer.

Singleton launched her career on Broadway, joining the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock – The Musical for nearly a year at age 10, before joining Disney’s The Lion King as Young Nala. She continues to be represented by M88.