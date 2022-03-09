Former BBC Two Controller & Endemol Shine Factual Director Kim Shillinglaw Joins ‘Reclaiming Amy’ Producer Curious Films

Kim Shillinglaw, a former BBC Two Controller and Endemol Shine Factual Director, has become a Non-Executive Director of Squad Goals and Reclaiming Amy producer Curious Films.

Shillinglaw, who has held some of the most senior roles in British TV, will seek to help the non-scripted company capitalize on a spate of recent commissions as it actions a growth plan over the next 12 months.

Curious said it is in production on a range of major projects for UK broadcasters and international streamers, having found success with BBC Three football doc series Squad Goals, which is now into its third season co-produced with Insight TV, and BBC Two’s Reclaiming Amy, the Amy Winehouse feature that is the BBC’s most-watched music documentary on iPlayer of all time.

Shillinglaw was most recently Endemol Shine Factual Director overseeing a raft of labels, but she left soon after the company was bought by Banijay. She is a former BBC Two Controller, BBC Four Controller and BBC Head of Science and Natural History Commissioning, having commissioned the likes of Frozen Planet, Horrible Histories and The Real Marigold Hotel.

“Kim’s expertise and vast experience will be invaluable as we capitalize on recent wins,” said Curious Co-Founder Dov Freedman.

Shillinglaw added: “Curious Films is in an exciting position at the moment, with a growing reputation for films that are great watches and stand out from the crowd. I love their commitment to quality entertainment and think there’s a real opportunity to keep growing.”