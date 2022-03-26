You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Kid Creole, Rapper With Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, On Trial For Murder

The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kid Creole, and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, AP

Kid Creole, part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is on trial for murder in New York City.

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. His trial began on Friday.

The rapper is claiming self-defense in the case. Creole allegedly stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because, his lawyer said, he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

The stabbing incident happened as Creole was heading to his maintenance job in midtown Manhattan around midnight on Aug. 1, 2017. Jolly allegedly asked him “What’s up?” to precipitate the confrontation.  .

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It’s 12 o’clock at night. Who’s saying ‘What’s up?’ to you with good intentions?” Creole’s lawyer, Scottie Celestin, told the jury. “His fear for his life was reasonable.”

Celestin also claimed Jolly died from a dose of the sedative benzodiazepine at the hospital, not the stab wounds.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl countered the argument. He said Creole confessed to police and didn’t stab Jolly in self-defense, but rather in anger because he thought Jolly was hitting on him.“The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him,” Dahl said. “Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No.”Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, “The Message.” The group formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx and became the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

