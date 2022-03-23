Kevin & Frankie Jonas To Host Unscripted Series ‘Claim To Fame’ For ABC

Kevin and Frankie Jonas are challenging celebrity relatives to go undercover in a new unscripted series for ABC.

The Disney-owned network has ordered Claim to Fame, which comes from Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content.

The series will challenge 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own Claim to Fame.

Kevin Jonas was one of the members of the Jonas Brothers, who starred in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock and also featured in his own E! reality series Married To Jonas alongside his wife Danielle. He was also on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2014.

Frankie Jonas, who was not in the band, was one of the voices in 2009 film Ponyo and was a recurring character in Jonas and also made appearances in Kevin’s reality series. He is also a musician and signed with UTA last year after becoming a fast-rising TikTok star.

The series is produced by Kinetic Content in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit.

Paul Osborne, who has worked on Big Brother and Celebrity Wife Swap, will serve as showrunner and will exec produce alongside Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti with Brian Smith as director and executive producer.