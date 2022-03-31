Kelsey Grammer-Narrated Series Joins Fox Business Network’s Primetime Slate

Legends & Lies, a Kelsey Grammer-narrated series featuring dramatizations of moments in American history, is among the new projects on Fox Business Network’s primetime slate, with a second season debuting on April 25.

Other new shows include My Dream Car! hosted by Danielle Trotta, and Billion Dollar Idea, with Ben Weiss.

Returning to the schedule will be How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell and American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone.

My Dream Car follows families “finding, buying, restoring, and surprising their parents with the car they once owned and loved,” according to Fox Business. Billion Dollar Idea is a competition series featuring Weiss, the founder of beverage brands Bai and Crook & Marker. The 15 contestants will test their ideas with the winner getting an investment of up to $1 million.

The Grammer-narrated show will examine stories related to the founding of the United States, as well as the Wild West and the Civil War.

Kennedy will lead the lineup at 7 PM ET from Mondays to Thursdays.

The rest of the schedule:

Monday: How America Works with Mike Rowe (8 PM ET); My Dream Car (9 PM ET)

Tuesday: American Built with Stuart Varney (8 PM); American Built with Stuart Varney (8:30); Billion Dollar Idea (9 PM).

Wednesday: Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell (8 PM); Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell (8:30); American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone (9 PM); American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone (9:30 PM).

Thursday: Legends & Lies (8 PM); Legends & Lies (9 PM).