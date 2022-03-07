Katie Aselton Joins Bill Burr’s Comedy ‘Old Dads’ For Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Aselton (The Morning Show) has signed on to star alongside Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the comedy Old Dads, which Burr wrote and is directing for Miramax and his company All Things Comedy.

The comedian’s feature directorial debut centers on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.

Aselton is playing Jack’s wife, Leah. Burr and Ben Tishler penned the script and are producing alongside Bill Block (Bad Moms, Dirty Grandpa), Monica Levinson (Borat films, Bruno) and Mike Bertolina, with production underway in Los Angeles.

Aselton is an actor and filmmaker perhaps best known for her starring role as Jenny on FX’s comedy The League. She recently appeared in the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and has also featured in such series as Veep, Room 104, Legion, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Casual, Animals. and Togetherness. Her film credits include The Unholy, Silk Road, She Dies Tomorrow, Bombshell, Synchronic, The Tomorrow Man, Book Club, Father Figures, Fun Mom Dinner, The Gift, The Sea of Trees, Jeff, Who Lives at Home, Our Idiot Brother, Cyrus and The Puffy Chair.

Aselton made her feature directorial debut with The Freebie—also exec producing and starring in that pic, which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and secured a theatrical release via Phase 4. She also helmed 2012’s Black Rock, starring in that Sundance survival thriller opposite Kate Bosworth and Lake Bell, and seeing it released by LD Entertainment.

Aselton most recently wrapped filming Mack & Rita, a comedy starring Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Dustin Milligan, Simon Rex and Taylour Paige that she directed, with Alex Saks producing. She is represented by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.