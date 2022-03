EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Newton has signed with Management 360 for representation.

Best known for roles in Big Little Lies and Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Newton was most recently seen in the Blumhouse thriller Freaky opposite Vince Vaughn. She can be seen next in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Other past credits include Blockers and Ben Is Back. She continues to be repped by WME.