Katherine McNamara To Star In ‘Walker: Independence’ CW Pilot As Abby Walker

EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alumna Katherine McNamara is set as the female lead opposite Matt Barr in the CW’s pilot Walker: Independence, executive produced by Walker‘s Jared Padalecki.

Walker: Independence, a Walker origin story, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Originally from Boston’s high society, Abby is a tough-minded woman, moving across the country with her husband to a new life in Independence. After her husband is killed by a horse thief in the night, Abby wanders grief-stricken through the brush and finally into the town of Independence. She takes on the name of “Walker” and sets about building her strength (personal and financial), because she’s going to be the first Walker to go to war against overwhelming odds. The first but not the last…

It is unclear how the 1800s Abby Walker and Hoyt Rawlins are related to the present day’s Abeline Walker (Molly Hagan) and her sons, Cordell Walker (Padalecki) and Liam Walker (Keegan Allen), as well as Cordell’s best friend Hoyt Rawlins, who was played on the mothership series by Barr in a recurring arc.

Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke; Larry Teng is directing. Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker: Independence.

Actress-singer McNamara played Mia Smoak (aka Blackstar) on the CW’s Arrow, starting as a recurring in Season 7 before getting promoted to a series regular for the eighth and final season. She also is known for her role as Clary Fray on Freeform’s Shadowhunters.

Up next, McNamara will be seen in comedy El Tonto opposite Kate Beckinsale and Jason Sudeikis. She will also be heard as the voice of Cat in The Adventures of Bunny Bravo. She recently was seen in comedy-horror film Untitled Horror Movie as well as in the films Finding You, opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and Trust, alongside Victoria Justice.

McNamara is repped by Atlas Artists, WME and Jackoway Tyerman.