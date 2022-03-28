White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tests Positive For Covid

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that she has tested positive for Covid.

Jean-Pierre had been traveling with President Joe Biden on his trip to Europe, and she said that after her return, a PCR test on Sunday afternoon came back positive.

“I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency,” she said in a statement.

She said that “thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that she tested positive for Covid, forcing her to cancel her plans to go on the Europe trip. She also said that she would isolate for five days and after a negative test.

White House briefings no longer are subject to masking and social distancing guidelines.