Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment Ups Dana Cox & Quincie Li To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment has promoted Dana Cox and Quincie Li to managers in the literary department.

In addition to bringing in new opportunities to the company’s existing roster, Cox and Li

will represent writers and directors across film and TV, as well as expand the company’s film festival outreach.

Cox was previously the company’s lit coordinator and worked for partner Josh Goldenberg. Cox began her career in theatrical marketing at Paramount Pictures, before moving to New Regency where she assisted the Chairman, Yariv Milchan. “As a second-generation, multi-racial Asian American and the first in her family to graduate college, Cox is committed to challenging the status quo, celebrating diverse storytellers, and finding new ways to create more opportunities for underrepresented voices,” said KPE’s release. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Li already has built a roster of clients consisting of writers and directors across all genres in film and television, who are currently working at various studios including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Amazon, Lionsgate, Sony, and Fox. She has also helped expand Kaplan/Perrone’s outreach into episodic directing and will continue to coordinate all television efforts. “As a first generation Chinese American, Li understands the impact that inclusive storytelling can have on communities, and her passion for working in representation stems from her desire to champion creators from underrepresented backgrounds,” said KPE’s release. Li began her career as an assistant in the television literary department at ICM Partners and worked at Thruline Entertainment before joining Kaplan/Perrone in 2019 as an assistant to Aaron Kaplan and Sean Perrone. Li grew up in Orange County, CA and graduated from Vanderbilt University.

“These promotions reflect the hard work, passion and dedication that Quincie and Dana have demonstrated over the past few years,” said the partners at Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. “We are confident they both will represent the next generation of successful, home-grown managers at KPE.”