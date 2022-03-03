Justin Lin To Executive Produce Drama ‘Delia Graves And The Order Of Merlin’ From Phillip Iscove In Works At NBC

NBC has put in development Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin, a drama from Sleepy Hollow co-creator Phillip Iscove, Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal.

Written by Iscove, Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin revolves around the title character Delia, a coroner in a small town where mysterious and unexplainable crimes are on the rise. Fearing for her safety her estranged mother shows up after 20 years to reveal that Delia had a spell cast on her at birth that will allow her to access Merlin’s powers and that she will need to train to protect the town, and maybe even the world.

Iscove executive produces with Lin and Andrew Schneider for Lin’s Perfect Storm. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Lin is best known for directing the Universal Pictures hits The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek: Beyond, the final film in the modern Star Trek trilogy. Most recently, he directed F9. Next up he will direct parts 1 and 2 of Fast & Furious 10, the final installments in the Fast saga.

On the TV side, Perfect Storm Entertainment is in production on the third season of crime drama Warrior for HBO Max. Additionally, Lin also directed the pilot and serves as executive producer on the new NBC series, The Endgame from Universal Television, as part of his deal with UTV.