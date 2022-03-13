Jussie Smollett Placed In Psych Ward At Cook County Jail, Brother Claims On Instagram

Authorities are apparently taking no chances on Jussie Smollett’s safety while incarcerated at the Cook County jail.

Reacting to Smollett’s outburst upon being sentenced Thursday for his conviction on charges related to drumming up a hate hoax. authorities have placed him in a psychiatric ward. That’s typically where high-profile prisoners are kept.

Smollett yelled to the courtroom upon his conviction that he was not suicidal and would not kill himself while in custody. The statement was seen as a nod to other famous and infamous inmates like Jeffrey Epstein and John McAfee, who both allegedly committed suicide while incarcerated.

“Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail,” Jocqui Smollett said in a video posted to the Empire actor’s Instagram. “What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he’s at risk of self-harm.”

Jocqui added, “I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. And he wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy, and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him.”

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000 on Thursday for his part in orchestrating a hate hoax.

The actor repeatedly shouted, “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent” as he exited on Thursday.

“You’re just a charlatan, pretending to be a victim of a hate crime,” Judge Linn said to Jussie Smollett during Thursday’s sentencing. She added that the actor’s name “has “has become an adverb for ‘lying,’” and that “there is nothing that I will do here today that can come close to the damage you’ve already done to your own life.”