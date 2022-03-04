‘Jurassic World’ Director Colin Trevorrow & His Metronome Film Company Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Colin Trevorrow and his Metronome Film Company, repping both across film and television.

Following his directing debut with the Sundance smash hit Safety Not Guaranteed, Trevorrow quickly became one of the Hollywood’s most coveted directors when he successfully helped relaunch the Jurassic Park franchise with Jurassic World in 2015. Handpicked by Steven Spielberg to help relaunch the franchise, Jurassic World became a monster hit, with more then $1.6 billion at the world wide box office, including $653 million domestic.

Trevorrow executive produced the 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kinggom, and returned to direct the next installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, which bows June 10. After being very involved in building the Jurassic World franchise for eight years, Trevorrow is working on his next move.

Established in 2019 by Trevorrow, Metronome Film Co. creates new dynamic stories for a global audience across film and television. Based in London, Metronome collaborates with both British and American talent. Working with Trevorrow at Metronome are Jeff Gernert, Director of Development, Annys Hamilton, Production Executive and Rebecca Linfoot, Creative Executive.

Trevorrow was previously repped by Verve.