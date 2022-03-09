‘June Zero’: Films Boutique & ICM Partners Launch Sales On Jake Paltrow Drama Examining Holocaust Organizer Adolf Eichmann’s Execution

Films Boutique and ICM Partners have launched sales on Jake Paltrow’s upcoming drama June Zero, with Films Boutique handling international rights and ICM overseeing distribution in North America.

Paltrow’s first foreign-language production explores true stories surrounding the execution of Holocaust organizer Adolf Eichmann in 1962 Israel, through three characters intimately involved in the nation-defining event: David, a precocious 13-year-old Libyan factory worker looking to belong; Haim, Eichmann’s main prison guard, tasked with protecting this dead man walking; and the Police Investigative officer of the Eichmann trial, Micha, on his first trip back to Poland since surviving Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he tries to make sense of the future of the Jewish homeland’s soul post-execution.

Shot on Super-16mm film in Israel and Ukraine under strict Covid regulations, June Zero was written by Paltrow and Tom Shoval. Miranda Bailey (God’s Country), David Silber (Incitement) and Emmy winner Oren Moverman (Bad Education) produced, with Ron Goldman exec producing alongside Amanda Marshall and Jason Beck of Cold Iron Pictures (God’s Country), Ewa Puszczyńska (Ida), Moshe Edery of United King Films – Israel and Rob DeMartin of Postworks, NY.

“The events unfolding in Ukraine these days are a reminder that, indeed, ‘The past isn’t dead, it isn’t even past,’ and that it’s worth continually trying to find new ways to access and listen to history. “June Zero” is an attempt at this,” said Paltrow. “One of the chambers inside the heart of this movie pumps in Kyiv where we filmed part of it, and where several of our crew members are now under this incomprehensible assault.”

“”JUNE ZERO” deals with the trial and death of Eichmann but always focuses on the humanity of its three characters and the way they were part of this important historical event,” said Films Boutiques’ Founder and CEO, Jean-Christophe Simon. “The film is a beautifully crafted and inspiring film that will appeal to international audiences and probably even more these days where we see the importance of not forgetting our recent History. We are extremely proud to be working with Jake on the film and very excited to share it soon with the world.”

“Given the gravity of current world events, we are especially proud to represent Jake’s moving and emotional film and look forward to sharing it with audiences across the globe,” said Jessica Lacy, Partner & Head of ICM Independent.

Added Bailey, Silber and Moverman in a joint statement: “We are very excited to present Jake’s remarkable achievement to audiences. With the command of a true master, Jake took on a story so specific to a time and a place and made it into a universal, entertaining, deeply felt, and beautifully crafted film. “June Zero” is more than a movie about an event in history; it’s a humanistic, compassionate work that takes a deep look at what it means to be a PART of history. The whole team in Israel, Ukraine, and the US labored under very difficult circumstances with passion and conviction and we are supremely grateful.”

Paltrow previously co-directed the documentary De Palma with Noah Baumbach, the features Young Ones and The Good Night, as well as episodes of series including Boardwalk Empire and Halt and Catch Fire. He was nominated for an Emmy for The First Ones, a film commissioned by New York Times Magazine. His films have screened at Sundance, Venice, New York and Karlovy Vary, among many other international film festivals.

Shoval’s latest film as writer-director, Shake Your Cares Away, starring Berenice Bejo, shared the prize for Best Film at the 2021 Jerusalem Film Festival. He created, wrote, and directed all episodes of the series The Echo of Your Voice that recently aired on Israel’s KAN network after winning the award for Best Cast at Series Mania. He made his feature debut with Youth, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival before being awarded Best Film at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2013. He was also selected by Alejandro González Iñárritu as his protégé in the prestigious Rolex mentorship program.

Paltrow is represented by Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Shoval by Alternative Agency.