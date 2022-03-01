Julia Garner To Reunite With Her ‘Assistant’ Director Kitty Green On ‘Royal Hotel’

EXCLUSIVE: Inventing Anna and Ozark star Julia Garner isn’t looking to slow down, as she is set to star in Royal Hotel, sources tell Deadline. The film reteams Garner with Kitty Green, who helmed The Assistant, which earned Garner an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Green is directing Royal Hotel and co-writing the script with Oscar Redding. Iain Canning is producing. Garner will executive produce via her Alma Margo banner.

Inspired by the unsettling documentary Hotel Coolgardie, the film is a dark feminist retelling of the classic backpacker narrative. The story follows American backpackers Hannah and her friend Sydney, who resort to a working holiday at the Royal Hotel, a bar in a tiny, male-dominated mining town deep in the Australian Outback. The hotel is notorious for cycling through young female employees every few months, and it isn’t long before they are subjected to mind games and manipulation, trapped in the middle of nowhere, unsure who to trust. Production starts thisin the summer.

Garner’s 2022 is off to quite the start with roles in Netflix’s final season of Ozark and in the Shonda Rhimes-Anna Delvey limited series Inventing Anna. Both already have earned critical praise, with Part 2 of the final season of Ozark bowing in April. On the film side, Garner recently signed on to the Paramount thriller Apartment 7A.

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Green is also repped by UTA.