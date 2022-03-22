Julia Garner’s Alma Margo Signs First-Look Deal With Tomorrow Studios

Julia Garner is going into business with Tomorrow Studios. The Ozark star — who formed Alma Margo with producing partner Rowan Riley — has signed a first-look deal with the company founded by CEO Marty Adelstein.

Garner is a two-time Emmy winner for her performance as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark. She also headlines Netflix’s Inventing Anna, and is set to star In Paramount Players’ psychological thriller Apartment 7A that will be directed by co-writer Natalie Erika James.

Tomorrow Studios, which CEO Adelstein runs with President Becky Clements, is behind series including TNT’s Snowpiercer, Netflix’s Cowboy Bepop, HBO Max’s 10-Year Old Tom and Showtime’s Let The Right One In.

“Above all else, Alma Margo is looking for bold and original content, so we thought it only natural to partner with a studio that also fits that description,” said Garner and Riley. “We are incredibly proud to be working with Tomorrow Studios who exhibit every quality that we’re looking for in a partner: intelligence, drive, experience and passion.”

Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements Courtesy of Subjects

“As we continue to grow Tomorrow Studios, we’re thrilled to partner with Julia, Rowan and their team at Alma Margo to create compelling scripted series with a global reach,” added Adelstein and Clements. “We share their enthusiasm for meaningful programming and love their focus on elevating emerging talent.”