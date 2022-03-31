Composer Jeff Danna Channels “Positivity” Of Legendary TV Chef Julia Child With ‘Julia’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Jeff Danna’s score for Julia, which is set for release tomorrow via Watertower Music.

HBO Max’s eight episode comedy series is inspired by Julia Child’s (Sarah Lancashire) extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history—the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the show is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

Jeff Danna Tyler Curtis

One of Danna’s main challenges in his work here was to develop a theme that could speak to both the culinary icon’s spirit, and the series’ “brilliant and warm showcase” of her early years on television. “It is a tune that is sometimes hurrying along, sometimes strutting with a swagger, sometimes leaking out with emotional resonance,” the composer says. “I chose a sound that was somewhat vintage – it is 1962 after all – and able to live comfortably next to the source music selections from that era – but also, hopefully, a timeless melody that resonates as Julia Positivity anytime we hear it.”

Danna is a four-time Emmy nominee whose credits include the hit video game adaptations Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Silent Hill and Silent Hill 2; the Ryan Gosling-Anthony Hopkins legal drama, Fracture; The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Tideland, both directed by Terry Gilliam; Lakeview Terrace, directed by Neil LaBute; a series of films for director Brett Morgen, including The Kid Stays in The Picture, Chicago 10 and the Kurt Cobain biopic Montage of Heck; Closing the Ring for director Richard Attenborough; Guillermo Del Toro’s animated series Tales of Arcadia for Netflix; and the cult classic The Boondock Saints.

Jeff has also partnered with his brother Mychael Danna over the years on the music for FX’s Tyrant, Starz’s Camelot, Netflix’s Alias Grace and Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, as well as such popular animated films as The Good Dinosaur, Storks, The Breadwinner, The Addams Family and its sequel, and Onward.

Julia, which debuts today with its first three episodes, also stars David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott, among others. Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment produce the series created by Daniel Goldfarb. Chris Keyser (The Society) serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez, with Todd Schulkin acting as a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Listen to Danna’s Julia track, titled “Julia’s Letter to WGBH,” by clicking above.