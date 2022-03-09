‘Judge Jerry’ Canceled: Jerry Springer’s Court Show To End With Current Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios is not proceeding with a fourth season of Judge Jerry, the court show hosted by daytime TV veteran Jerry Springer. Currently in Season 3, the show will remain on the air through September.

Known for its outrageous court cases, Judge Jerry followed NBCUniversal stalwart The Jerry Springer Show, which remains in syndication after producing 27 seasons and more than 5,000 episodes.

Kerry Shannon executive produces Judge Jerry, which premiered in national broadcast syndication in fall 2019 as the highest-rated syndicated court show premiere in five years, NBCU said at the time.

The court show’s viewership gradually tapered off, and the third season season is at the bottom section of the syndicated ratings.