Talent Agent Josh Rahm Joins Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Agent Josh Rahm is set to join Verve sources tell Deadline. The former ICM Partners agent will join Verve’s Talent Department which has nearly quadrupled in size in recent months following the news former WME agent Sean Grumman would head up the department. Rahm joins former ICM Partners colleague, talent agent JR Ringer as well, both bringing a roster of up and coming clientele, including Charlotte Hope, Keean Johnson, Evin Ahmad, Ruairi O’Connor, Tadanobu Asano Ludi Lin and Jorge Lendeborg Jr with more announcements to come.

“I’m proud to be joining the team at Verve and to work with likeminded colleagues who believe in artist first representation. The energy and creativity within the walls here is palpable and I’m thrilled to be a part of further building out the talent business at Verve,” said Rahm.

Prior to ICM, Rahm spent a decade at CAA, working within the talent and lit departments, as well as working closely with their international group and China.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Josh join the team here at Verve. In addition to being a brilliant agent, he’s a good human who brings a wealth of experience to the talent group,” said Grumman.

Grumman joined Verve in June 2020 from WME to head their talent team, which continues to flourish as his team establishes themselves by continuing to build a strong and diverse roster of talent across film and television. This is in line with the growth seen across multiples divisions within the virtual and real walls of Verve with their indie financing team, Verve Ventures recently adding former The Black List executive Olivia Mascheroni, and expanding into new areas with the launch of Verve Audio and the hire of Elise Bergerson, former business operations manager for hit podcasts Serial and This American Life. The agency also went bi-coastal, opening a New York office to accommodate their growing theatre business, headed by former CAA agent Chris Till, and growing Publishing team headed by Liz Parker. Verve also recently announced the promotion of Annie Sawyier, who joined the agency in 2020 from Annapurna and is part of the team leading the agency’s International Group initiatives with the goal to further build out the agency’s roster of clients in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Rahm joins a list of agents who have departed ICM in recent months following the news that the agency was being acquired by CAA. Besides Rahm and Ringer other agents that have left include Kevin Hussey and Brett Pacis.