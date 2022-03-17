Josh Berman’s Osprey & Sony Pictures TV Ink First-Look Deal With Sourcebooks For Screen Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Berman has entered a first-look book-to-screen deal with independent publisher Sourcebooks. Under the three-year pact, Berman’s Sony Pictures Television-based Osprey Productions will have a first look at all new titles that Sourcebooks acquires film and television rights to, as well as an overall look at the company’s extensive backlist of bestselling fiction.

Sourcebooks, a top ten book publisher in the U.S. and the largest woman-owned book publisher in North America, recently announced a new partnership with Ebony Publishing, the publishing arm of the Ebony brand. Sourcebooks is also home to the Bloom Books imprint, which launched last year with bestselling author E L James and publication of Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian, which debuted at No. 1 on bestseller lists across the U.S.

Under the direction of Stephanie Beard, Associate Director of Rights and International Sales and with the management of Carey Nelson Burch Leo, owner of My Own Shingle, the team will explore their list of character-driven fiction to find the best properties which will translate to screen.

“Our mission as a publisher is to share stories and we are thrilled to partner with Osprey Productions in introducing our authors and their stories to an even wider audience,” said Dominique Raccah, Sourcebooks Publisher and CEO. “We are looking forward to working together to amplify our authors’ voices by taking them from page to screen.”

The pact with Sourcebooks follows the first-look deal Berman’s Osprey signed with Turner Publishing’s Keylight Books in 2020.

“Osprey’s mandate is to find compelling stories to tell across all genres, so we can’t wait to mine the breadth and depth of Sourcebooks’ catalogue and new titles,” said Berman. “Dominique, Stephanie, Carey and their teams have exceptional taste and a relentless drive to find new voices so we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them and begin shepherding their books to adaptation.”

Osprey Productions is run by Berman and his producing partner Jennifer Robinson. The company’s slate includes current series Murder House Flip on Roku and the upcoming Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max, along with a number of projects in development.