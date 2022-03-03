‘Josep’: Rory O’Malley Joins Jo Koy In ABC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Rory O’Malley is set as a lead opposite Jo Koy in Josep, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Josep follows the comedian as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

O’Malley will play Seth, an earnest guy married to Jo’s sister, Gemmalyn. He loves his Filipino wife and her family so much he has embraced all parts of their culture and now acts more Filipino than Jo does.

Steve Joe, a co-executive producer on Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and Young Sheldon, Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park and Michael Golamco are writing and executive producing the half-hour comedy.

Josep is also exec produced by others from Fresh Off the Boat including Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar and Park alongside his Imminent Collision partners Golamco and Hieu Ho. Koy also exec produces alongside his manager Joe Meloche.

O’Malley starred as King George III in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton and is currently reprising his role for the Pantages Theater’s production in Los Angeles. He is best known for starring in the original company of The Book of Mormon on Broadway, receiving both Tony and Drama Desk nominations for playing openly closeted Mormon Elder McKinley. His TV credits include American Princess, Central Park, Chicago Party Aunt, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, among others. On the film side, he has appeared in Dreamgirls and Mother’s Day. He’s repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Gersh Agency and Peikoff Mahan Law.