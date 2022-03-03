‘Josep’: Mia Katigbak Joins Jo Koy For ABC Filipino American Pilot

Mia Katigbak (How to Get Away with Murder) has joined the cast of Josep, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot with Jo Koy, who stars and executive produces. She also joins previously announced lead Rory O’Malley.

Josep, from 20th Television, follows the comedian as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Katigbak will play Lorna, Jo’s mom, who is a little Filipina force of nature. She loves Jo and spoils him with her homemade Filipino cooking, and when he gets out of line, she isn’t afraid to whack him with her slippers. Lorna connects Jo to his past and their family history and also provides the love and support he needs in his new life post-divorce.

Steve Joe — a co-executive producer on Doogie Kameāloha M.D. and Young Sheldon — Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park and Michael Golamco are writing and executive producing the half-hour comedy.

Josep is also exec produced by others from Fresh Off the Boat including Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar and Park alongside his Imminent Collision partners Golamco and Hieu Ho. Koy also exec produces alongside his manager Joe Meloche.

Katigbak’s TV credits include How to Get Away With Murder, The Sinner and Chicago P.D. She is also the co-founder and actor-manager of the NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company). Katigbak is also the founding director of Consortium of Asian American Theatres and Artists (CAATA). For her work, Katigbak has received the Special Drama Desk Award in 2019. She is repped by Tony Cloer.