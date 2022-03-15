‘Josep’: Kimee Balmilero, Tess Paras & Jason Rogel Join ABC Pilot As Series Regulars

Kimee Balmilero, Tess Paras and Jason Rogel are the latest additions to ABC’s Filipino American pilot Josep, starring Jo Koy. They join the pilot as series regulars and will appear opposite previously announced cast members Mia Katigbak, Rory O’Malley and Kaden Alejandro.

Josep, from 20th Television, follows Koy as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Balmilero plays Geraldine. Wearing hipster glasses and pink highlights, Geri is Jo’s married sister. She runs a Filipino restaurant with her husband Seth (who is white but adores Filipino culture), and she’s a relentless self-promoter. Geri and Jo are locked in a lifelong battle to be Lorna’s favorite.

Paras takes on Cheryl, who is Jo’s newly-divorced ex-wife, the mother of their son, Miles, and a goal oriented attorney. Cheryl is determined to remain friends with Jo, and appears to be having an easier transition to a single lifestyle than Jo is. In fact, Cheryl pitches in and helps him deal with Lorna.

Lastly, Rogel plays Will Lee. A pharmacist with an impish smile and Jo’s best friend since high school, Will regards all social occasions as potential mating opportunities.

Doogie Kameāloha M.D. co-executive producer Steve Joe and Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park and Michael Golamco will write and executive produce the half-hour comedy.

Josep is also executive produced by Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar and Park alongside his Imminent Collision partners Golamco and Hieu Ho. Koy also exec produces alongside his manager Joe Meloche.

Balmilero is known for her regular role as Dr. Noelani Cunha on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. Her additional credits include Hi-5, the original Broadway cast of Mamma Mia, the 2nd National Touring Company of Miss Saigon and most recently Doogie Kameāloha M.D..

Paras joins the series shortly after directing and executive producing the 2022 ViacomCBS Sketch Comedy Showcase. She is an alumni performer and writer of the program. Her television credits include Just Add Magic: Mystery City, Just Add Magic, Take My Wife, Girl Meets World and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Additional credits include The Blackout, Good on Paper, Puppy Place and Lucifer.

Rogel previously recurred on Raven’s Home, Bosch, Homecoming and Kevin From Work. He also appeared on NCIS, Magnum P.I., The Neighborhood and Warped! His film credits include Splinterheads, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Tall Girl. He previously appeared in a number of theater productions for companies including East West Players, The Garage Theatre Company and Kaiser Permanente’s Educational Theatre Programs.

Paras is repped by Gersh (Talent & Literary), Haven Entertainment, and Cohen Gardner Law. Rogel’s reps are Ellis Talent Group and Rectangle Entertainment.