‘Josep’: Kaden Alejandro Joins Jo Koy ABC Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s Filipino American pilot Josep, starring Jo Koy, has added Kaden Alejandro to the cast. He also joins Mia Katigbak and Rory O’Malley.

Josep, from 20th Television, follows the comedian as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Alejandro plays Miles. The son of Jo and Cheryl, Miles is comfortable with the idea of his parents’ divorce — in fact, he appears to be the most well-adjusted member of the entire family. Miles has very little interest in traditional Filipino culture; his dad raised him on hip-hop, and he prefers orange chicken to any Filipino dish. His grandmother Lorna (Katigbak) plans to become a strong Filipino presence in his too-Americanized life.

Steve Joe — a co-executive producer on Doogie Kameāloha M.D. and Young Sheldon — Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park and Michael Golamco are writing and executive producing the half-hour comedy.

Josep is also exec produced by others from Fresh Off the Boat including Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar and Park alongside his Imminent Collision partners Golamco and Hieu Ho. Koy also exec produces alongside his manager Joe Meloche.

Alejandro’s previous television credits include Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, ABC’s The Rookie and Peacock’s Bel-Air. He is repped by Main Title Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.