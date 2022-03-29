Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Good Neighbor’ Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Good Neighbor, from director Stephan Rick (The Dark Side of the Moon), with plans for a day-and-date theatrical release in June.

The film written by Rick and Ross Partridge (Room 104) is a remake of the 2011 German thriller Unter Nachbarn, which marked Rick’s feature directorial debut. It watches as a nightmarish evening unfolds when neighbors David (Luke Kleintank) and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) hit a woman on her bike and flee. When her sister arrives searching for the truth, Robert does unspeakable things to protect their secret.

Bruce Davison (X-Men) also stars in the thriller, which was produced by Dean Altit, Yulia Zayceva, Forma Pro Films and Altit Media Group. Kimberly Hines, Rami Jaber, Kia Jam, Jeff Kranzdorf, Ross Partridge, Max Pavlov, Igor Pronin, Svetlana Punte, Qais Qandil, Stephan Rick, Patrick Rizzotti and Jim Steele served as its executive producers.

“Revisiting the material, I realized the underlying themes are more relevant than ever,” said Rick of the remake. “The film is a modern tale about masculinity in crisis and the abyss we all look into, once the thin veil of civilization is ripped off.”

“The Good Neighbor is a gripping psychological thrill ride,” added Screen Media in a statement. “The chemistry between stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank makes their ‘friend or foe’ dynamic especially memorable.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, also recently acquired the psychological horror film Monstrous, starring Christina Ricci; the thriller The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the horror film The Accursed, starring Mena Suvari, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis; Gigi Gaston’s 9 Bullets, starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington; and Philip Noyce’s Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan. The company released Gold, starring Zac Efron, earlier this month.

EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions Seth Needle negotiated the deal for The Good Neighbor on behalf of Screen Media, with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.