Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film.

The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer. He’ll pay $50,000. This lucrative proposition leads Charles down a terrifying path that takes him to the heart of race, history and the root of all evil. Mosley adapted the novel with Latif.

Coming off his acclaimed turn in Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall, Majors is currently in production on the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III, starring as Adonis Creed’s ring nemesis. Majors will next be seen starring as U.S. Navy fighter pilot Jesse Brown in the Black Label Media war epic Devotion. This summer he begins production on Magazine Dreams, playing an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in an exploration of celebrity and violence. Majors’ Tall Street is exec producing.

Majors also wrapped production on the Peyton Reed-directed Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, playing Kang the Conqueror, and he also marked his franchise debut in the final episode of Loki as the character He Who Remains.

Majors, who received Emmy and Critics Choice noms for Lovecraft Country, had his breakthrough on The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which premiered at 2019 Sundance and earned him noms in the Gotham and Spirit Awards.

He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.