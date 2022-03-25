Jon Adler Promoted To Senior VP At CNN Original Series

CNN has promoted Jon Adler to senior vice president of program development for original series.

Adler, who has been with CNN for 10 years, “has helped build a successful and recognized brand which has become an essential part of the fabric of CNN,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, wrote in a memo to staff.

“With the expansion of our mandate to create premium long-form programming for CNN+, Jon’s experience developing distinctive content for CNN linear will now benefit our newest platform,” she wrote.

CNN+, the network’s subscription streaming service, will launch on Tuesday.

Adler helped launch the original slate of programming for CNN Original Series, and has worked on such shows as Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. He’s also supervised production of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, First Ladies and The History of Comedy. He previously worked for CAA and is a graduate of Tufts University.