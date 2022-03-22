Special Effects Assistant Injured During Pre-Production Stunt Trial On John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’

EXCLUSIVE: A special effects assistant was injured during a stunt trial run on John Woo’s Silent Night in Mexico City, Deadline has learned.

No actors were on set, nor were any cameras rolling when the stunt set-up was being performed. Only the special effects team was present, sources on the ground in Mexico tell us.

Reportedly the stunt involved a car, on rails, crashing into a hydrant and flipping. No one was in the car, as it was being pushed by crew. However, the assistant, we’re told, missed his mark, which resulted in him getting hit by the car and breaking his femer. The assistant’s shoulder was also dislocated, but was relocated at the hospital. Local police were called to the scene.

We’re told the assistant went to the hospital, received surgery and is doing much better with plans to be released on Thursday. He will be out for a number of weeks.

No production delays are expected on Silent Night, and the stunt we understand is expected to be performed at a later date, despite the accident. The matter has been referred to the production’s insurance company.

The Capstone financed movie was written by Robert Lynn and doesn’t contain a word of dialogue, as Deadline first reported. In the movie, Joel Kinnaman plays a father who heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death.

Safety on independent film sets has been under extra scrutiny in the wake of the recent tragic accident on the Alec Baldwin western Rust.

Deadline reached out to financiers and producers. We’ll update you if any statements are made.