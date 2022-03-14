‘The Blacklist’ Showrunner John Eisendrath Extends Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television; Sets ‘Alert’ Drama At Fox With Jamie Foxx As EP

EXCLUSIVE: The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath is extending his relationship with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the long-running NBC drama. He has signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony TV through 2025.

Will Hart/NBC

Under the rich eight-figure pact, Eisendrath will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Blacklist, starring James Spader, which was just picked up for a 10th season.

He also has missing person procedural drama Alert in the works at Fox Entertainment with a script, format and back-up script commitment plus penalty. Eisendrath is writing Alert, which he is executive producing alongside Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment produce.

In Alert, when Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside down when her ex-husband Devon Zion shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? Alert is described as a procedural drama with a life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode that runs alongside Nikki and Devon’s series-long quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son.

“John is a brilliant storyteller and has been an integral member of the Sony family for over a decade now,” said Sony Pictures Television Studios president Jeff Frost and co-president Jason Clodfelter. “We’re very excited to continue this relationship as John has some remarkable and riveting projects in the works, including Alert, and of course the 10th season of The Blacklist.”

Eisendrath has been on The Blacklist from the start, supervising creator Jon Bokenkamp’s pilot script. In a rare successful pairing of a creator and experienced showrunner, Eisendrath served as co-showrunner alongside Bokenkamp for the first eight seasons and has been a solo showrunner since.

The Blacklist is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Davis Entertainment.

The new pact will bring Eisendrath’s tenure at Sony Pictures TV to 15 years. He is repped by ICM Partners and Robert Getman at Jackoway Tyerman. Foxx is repped by CAA, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and LBI Entertainment.