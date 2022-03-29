Joel Edgerton To Star In ‘Dark Matter’ Sci-Fi Series Adaptation At Apple TV+; Blake Crouch To Showrun

Apple TV+ has handed a nine-episode series order to Dark Matter, an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, with Joel Edgerton attached to star and executive produce and author Crouch to serve as writer and showrunner. Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise) also will executive produce and Sony Pictures Television will produce for Apple TV+.

The project has been in development at Apple since 2020.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen, (played by Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Edgerton and Crouch will executive produce with Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Crouch will write the pilot script and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) is set to direct the first four episodes.

Edgerton is currently in production on Disney+’s new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and will next be seen on the big screen starring with Sigourney Weaver in Paul Schrader’s upcoming crime thriller Master Gardener. He’s repped by WME, AC and Bob Wallerstein.

Crouch is repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, David Hale Smith of InkWell Management, and attorney Joel VanderKloot of VanderKloot Law.