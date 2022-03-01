Joe Biden Plans To Call Out Russia In State Of The Union Address: “Putin Was Wrong. We Were Ready”

U.S. Capitol Police officers patrol on bikes outside of the Capitol building, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia's aggression.

Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will focus, as they always do, on a laundry list of priorities, but it may end up being the most memorable for what he says about the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

In excerpts released by the White House, Biden will put Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in historical context, saying that “when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters. Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will be among the guests sitting with First Lady Jill Biden. In a hint of whatever topics Biden plans to address, other guests include Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, as the White House and many Capitol Hill lawmakers have been critical of social media platforms for the spread of misinformation.

Another guest will be Danielle Robinson, the surviving spouse of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died after exposure to burn pits while serving. Jon Stewart has pushed for legislation to assist veterans suffering from diseases after such exposure, and is scheduled to appear at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

Biden also plans to address inflation in his speech, arguing that his agenda will curb the rise in prices.

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America,” Biden plans to say. “More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy’ I call it building a better America.”

Broadcast and cable networks will have comprehensive coverage of Biden’s address, with the speech scheduled to start at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.