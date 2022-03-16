Jodie Comer To Star In Series Adaptation Of Jen Beagin’s Sex Therapy Novel ‘Big Swiss’ For HBO From A24 & Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Jodie Comer is to star in a series based on Jen Beagin’s upcoming book Big Swiss.

HBO landed the project, which comes from A24 and Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, in a really competitive battle against 14 bidders, Deadline understands. The project is in development at the premium cable network, which we hear is really keen on the limited series concept.

It marks the first major series Comer as she comes off the fourth and final season of Killing Eve.

Big Swiss follows a woman, who after starting a new life anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions in Hudson, NY, becomes fixated with one of the patients, leading to an obsessive, explosive relationship between the two. Comer stars as Flavia aka Big Swiss.

Comer will exec produce with author Jen Beagin on the project.

Beagin is the author of Pretend I’m Dead and Vacuum In The Dark. She is a former housecleaner, whose work inspired the character of Mona, who is the protagonist of her first two books.

A24 is teaming with Hyperobject Industries on the drama. The former, which is known for films such as Uncut Gems and Moonlight, has been aggressively moving into the television space with projects such as The Sympathizer, a limited series from Park Chan-Wook starring Robert Downey Jr., and Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

McKay’s company Hyperobject Industries, which is behind Netflix’s recent film Don’t Look Up, is also fresh off hot period basketball drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for the network. It is also behind HBO late night series Game Theory with Bomani Jones as well as a limited series based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s book about Jeffrey Epstein and a TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite from the director and McKay, who is also an exec producer on Succession.

Comer is represented by WME, Independent Talent Group and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole , Hyperobject Industries is represented by WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Beagin is represented by ICM.