‘The Beta Test’ And ‘Thunder Road’ Filmmaker Jim Cummings Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed writer, director, producer and actor Jim Cummings (The Beta Test) for representation in all areas.

Cummings most recently partnered with PJ McCabe to co-write and direct The Beta Test, also producing and starring in that genre-bender, which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. That film also starring McCabe and Virginia Newcomb sees an engaged Hollywood agent receive a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter, becoming ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity and digital data. IFC Films released it in the U.S. in November.

Cummings also wrote, directed, produced and starred in the acclaimed short film Thunder Road, which won the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, along with SXSW’s Special Jury Award and other honors. He later adapted the short, in which a man eulogizes his mother, into a 2018 feature of the same name, which he also wrote, directed, produced and starred in, seeing that project win SXSW’s Grand Jury Award, as well as the Grand Special Prize at the Deauville Film Festival.

Additionally, Cummings wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2020 horror-comedy The Wolf of Snow Hollow. He is currently in development on an untitled Victorian horror feature.

Cummings was most recently seen in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. In addition to his own films, he has appeared on FX’s Dave, and Hulu’s Casual and The Handmaid’s Tale, and in films including The Block Island Sound, Greener Grass and 13 Cameras.