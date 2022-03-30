Jeremy Doig Appointed As Disney Streaming’s Chief Technology Officer

Jeremy Doig has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer for Disney Streaming. There, he will lead the technology organization and global technology strategy for The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer streaming services.

A 30-year veteran in online media, Doig brings to Disney deep technical experience in architecting and implementing global technology visions at global scale. He will play a key role in propelling the next phase of technical innovation and growth for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+, reporting directly to Disney Streaming’s President, Michael Paull.

“Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year career at the intersection of technology and media, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Disney Streaming leadership team,” said Paull. “We have an exceptional team of global technologists, and Jeremy’s experience leading transformational initiatives in complex and dynamic environments will make him an incredible asset to lead this world-class group.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Walt Disney Company at this crucial moment in the entertainment industry,” added Doig. “The proliferation of streaming services in the market has reached new peaks and there are so many opportunities for technology to push boundaries and create stunning new viewer experiences for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+ subscribers. Disney’s powerful brands, content, and talent are unmatched and I’m excited to get to work straight away on this incredible adventure.”

Doig joins Disney Streaming next month after 18 years at Google, where he pioneered new standards for online media—spanning novel compression approaches for audio and video, streaming protocols for real-time and on-demand delivery, and spatial experiences. His career has centered around driving innovation in online media technology, and includes technology roles at the BBC, The Multimedia Corporation (a BBC Interactive Television Unit spinout), Online Magic (an early Internet website and ecommerce pioneer), Microsoft and most recently at Google, creating the video technologies that power YouTube and Chrome.

Disney Streaming is part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, which delivers the company’s storytelling to audiences worldwide across theatrical, streaming and linear platforms. Under the leadership of Chairman Kareem Daniel, DMED is responsible for the monetization of content from the company’s content engines—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports. This includes P&L management and operations of the company’s portfolio of streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+; its linear television channels the ABC-owned stations; theatrical film distribution; content licensing and distribution; and global advertising sales.

Doig’s appointment follows a series of moves by Disney designed to keep it on course toward its stated goal of reaching 300 million to 350 million streaming subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024. The company has leaned into its success with the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, adding the bundle at no extra charge for Hulu + Live TV subscribers in recent months.

Although Disney+ came out of the gate hot in 2019 and grew quickly in its first year, it later slowed down, prompting concerns among some Wall Street analysts about the company’s forecasts. In December 2020, the company raised its initial guidance for Disney+, saying it would get to 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024.