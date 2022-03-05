‘Jeopardy!’ Clue Has Some ‘Splainin To Do As It Relates To Russia And Ukraine

‘Jeopardy!’ let viewers know before Friday’s show that it wasn’t being insensitive with a clue related to Ukraine and Russia.

In a pre-show Twitter message, the show advised that the clue had not aged well. “Please note the clue in today’s show concerning Russia and Ukraine was recorded on Jan. 11, 2022.”

The clue in question was “The Kerch Strait — Along with Serious Border Issues — Separates Russia From This Country on The Black Sea.”

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine ramped up in February.