Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Skydance TV Developing Post-WWII NYC Set Prime Video Series ‘Backwards In Heels’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Amazon in a competitive situation has taken the Jennifer Lopez-produced Skydance TV series Backwards in Heels off the table.

The show will be written and directed by Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenese and follows the aspirational and timeless story about the glamourous women living at the Barbizon Hotel in post-WWII New York City.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina will produce under their Nuyorican Productions. Julie Goldstein is also producing.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost are producing for Skydance TV.

A woman walks through the lobby of the Barbizon Hotel for Women at 140 East 63rd Street in New York, Oct. 15, 1981. AP

The Barbizon Hotel, located at 140 East 63rd Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, was for several decades a female-only residential hotel for young women who came to NYC for professional opportunities. Built in 1927, the 23-story hotel was a blend of Italian Renaissance and late Gothic revival and Islamic decorative elements. No men were allowed above the ground floor and strict dress and conduct rules were enforced. Men began to be admitted as guests in 1981. Famous guests and residents included throughout its history Lauren Bacall, Betty Buckley, Joan Crawford, Rita Hayworth, Grace Kelly among several others.

Lopez was recently honored at the iHeartRadio awards with the Icon Award. She recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the movie Selena, in which she played the Tejano legend. The actress’ recent romantic comedy feature Marry Me was one of the most viewed movies ever on NBCUni’s new Peacock streaming service approaching 6M accounts. Before the pandemic, her crime caper feature Hustlers ranked as her highest grossing live-action movie of her career at the domestic B.O. with $105M, and her biggest opening ever with $33M. Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions are already teaming with Skydance and Concord to develop a slate of original projects based on the latter’s catalog of musicals, which includes the works of Broadway icons Rodgers & Hammerstein. She is repped by CAA, the Medina Co. and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. She is starring and producing the Netflix movies The Mother and Atlas.

LaGravenese’s feature directing credits include Beautiful Creatures, P.S. I Love You, The Last Five Years and Living Out Loud. He was nominated for an Original Screenplay Oscar for Terry Gilliam’s The Fisher King. He created the WeTV series The Divide and wrote such movies as The Mirror Has Two Faces, The Horse Whisperer, Water for Elephants and Behind the Candelabra. He is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Skydance TV has the longest running comedy series on Netflix, the 13x Primetime Emmy nominated Grace and Frankie, in addition to Reacher on Prime Video, and Foundation on AppleTV+.