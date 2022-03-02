Jennifer Hudson Daytime Talk Show Lands At Fox Television Stations

Multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson has found her back to television, this time with her self-titled talk series The Jennifer Hudson Show landing at Fox Television Stations.

The sale of the one-hour daytime talk show, which will debut in the fall, was announced Wednesday Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations. Fox Television Stations will launch the show with Heart Television and additional station groups.

The daytime talk program, which Deadline previously confirmed in November 2021, comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

News of the Grammy and Oscar winner’s latest foray into television comes just after her major wins at the NAACP Image Awards. During the February awards ceremony Hudson took home the Entertainer of the Year prize and won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Respect, which she executive produced.