‘Office’-mates Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Set One-Night-Only NYC Reunion To Celebrate New Book

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, co-stars of The Office and co-authors of the new book The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There, will take the stage of New York City’s Town Hall on May 18 for their sole in-person book event.

The event comes the day after the release by Dey Street of the new book. The Office BFFs is described as including “heartfelt and humorous stories about their time together making The Office, giving readers insights into everything from their first meeting on the pilot to the shooting of iconic episodes like ‘Booze Cruise’ and ‘Work Bus’ to their hilarious adventures on the red carpet. In candid conversations complete with personal mementos and photographs, Jenna and Angela take a dive deep into their special friendship and how it’s evolved from having lunch together in their on-set trailers to creating their own media company and hugely successful podcast, Office Ladies.”

On The Office, Fischer played receptionist Pam Beesly and Kinsey played head of the accounting department Angela Martin.

\“We are proud to welcome Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey to The Town Hall to discuss their book and the pop culture phenomenon that was The Office,” said Town Hall Artistic Director Melay Araya. “Our mission is always to present unique voices that reflect on the American experience, and our audience is certainly in for a treat as these two funny ladies discuss their friendship and share hilarious anecdotes from being on the show.”

The Town Hall event, presented in partnership with the Strand Bookstore, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on May 18. Ticket information is here.