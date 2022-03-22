White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Said She Tested Positive For Covid

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that she tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and no longer will travel with President Joe Biden on his trip to Europe.

In a statement, Psaki said that she had two “socially distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday, but “the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.”

She said that Biden tested negative for Covid on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she said.

Psaki previously canceled plans to travel with Biden on a trip to Europe last fall when family members tested positive. After initially testing negative after quarantining for four days, she tested positive.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Brussels on Wednesday for a meeting with NATO and G7 allies about the Ukraine war. He then will go to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda to discuss the humanitarian crisis.

Psaki was scheduled to appear at a press briefing on Tuesday with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.