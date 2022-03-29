Jason Patric, Keli Price, Jack Kesy, Penelope Ann Miller, Mickey Rourke & More To Topline Action-Thriller ‘Murder At Hollow Creek’

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Patric (Wayward Pines), Keli Price (The Hyperions), Jack Kesy (Sheroes), Penelope Ann Miller (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Perrey Reeves (Paradise City), Tiffany Hines (Magnum P.I.), Casper Van Dien (All American) and Academy Award nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) are set to star in Murder at Hollow Creek, a new action-thriller from director David Lipper (Wolf Mountain) that is on the cusp of wrapping production.

The film written by Keli Price (On Thin Ice) follows a disbarred lawyer (Price) and his eccentric brother (Kesy) who, with their little sister dying and no money left to pay the medical bills, attempt to pull off the robbery of a lifetime. Instead, they find themselves in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a disgruntled Serbian mobster (Rourke), with a local detective (Patric) trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together before it’s too late.

Lipper, Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy), Patrick Muldoon (The Comeback Trail), Jessica Lord (Find Me in Paris), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), Jeremy London (Mallrats), Joe Reitman (Happy!), Isabella Blake-Thomas (Once Upon a Time), Jaeme Velez (Snowfall), Yasha Blackman (Blood Shed), Sophia Gasca (Mood Swings), Jordan Kennedy (TORN) and Madeleine Byrne (Twenties) round out the cast. Lipper & Robert A. Daly Jr. produced for Latigo Films, with Price for Price Productions.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with this exceptional cast to bring this action-thriller with dark comedy to life,” said Price.

