Jason Biggs Baking Competition ‘Biggs Ass Bake Off’ From Thinkfactory Warms Up Non-Scripted Marketplace

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs is getting back in the kitchen with pies.

The star of American Pie, and the infamous warm apple pie scene, has teamed up with ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media to host baking competition series Biggs Ass Bake Off (w/t).

The arced competition series follows the world’s best bakers aim to go big, so they don’t go home.

Rat In The Kitchen producer Thinkfactory is currently taking the project out to unscripted buyers at the broadcasters and streaming services.

Biggs Ass Bake Off will bring together an assortment of baking pros for the ultimate challenge that will literally have them living, breathing and sleeping baked delights. In the premiere, competitors will enter the show’s baking compound, where they must remain for the entire season, sleeping in the kitchen and perfecting their creations day and night.

Adam Reed Thinkfactory

Each episode will feature a different 24-hour baking challenge in which the competitors – split into small teams – will be tasked with filling separate top-secret rooms with sweet treats, designing edible scenes based around a specific theme.

Only Biggs will have access to every room, checking in on each team’s progress in the leadup to the final reveals. When time is up, Biggs and a panel of guest judges will observe each room and taste test various pieces of the edible set. As the season moves on, the challenges get harder, the top-secret design rooms that must be filled with baked goods get bigger and the amount of teams get smaller – all leading up to a head-to-head finale.

It is Biggs’ latest move in the unscripted space; the actor, who also appeared in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, hosted gameshow Cherries Wild for Fox last year

Biggs said, “Over twenty years as the ‘Pie Guy’ has led me to this inevitable place – hosting and producing a baking show of epic proportions. I am incredibly excited to partner with the brilliant folks at Thinkfactory Media to bring audiences a show fit for this self-proclaimed ‘King of Pastry.’ The bakers’ creations will be beyond measure-ing cups and matched only by the drama of the competition. This is gonna be a fun one.”

“We’re really proud of the ridiculous amount of joy contained within this format,” added Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed. “It’s a series in which each episode can be as wildly funny, awe-inspiring and visually stunning as it is intense. We’re thrilled to have Jason as our ringleader, resident taste tester and guide through the madness, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring this one to viewers.”