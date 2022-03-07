James Wolk Joins George Clooney’s Adaptation Of ‘The Boys In The Boat’ For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: James Wolk is joining the cast of MGM’s adaptation of The Boys in the Boat. He joins an ensemble that includes Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban and Hadley Robinson.

MGM, Spyglass and Smokehouse are partnering on the production, with George Clooney directing and Mark L. Smith writing the script with Chris Weitz writing a previous draft.

Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Wolk will play Coach Bolles. Clooney and his Smoke House Pictures partner Grant Heslov are producing the project with Spyglass executive producing.

Wolk most recently was seen in the NBC series Ordinary Joe, HBO’s Emmy-winning Watchmen and Kevin Williamson’s psychological thriller Tell Me a Story. Wolk is represented by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management