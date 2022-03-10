James Ellroy Podcasts & ‘The Playboy Interviews’ From Audio Up Land At Amazon’s Audible

EXCLUSIVE: Audible has snapped up the rights to three podcasts from Audio Up – two series created by James Ellroy, the Demon Dog of American literature, and The Playboy Interviews.

The Amazon-owned company will launch two Ellroy adaptations – Hollywood Death Trip and American Tabloid – and The Playboy Interviews, which features the voice talents of the likes of Michael Shannon and Taye Diggs, as Audible Originals.

It comes on the back of a deal between the two companies for Maejor Frequency, a series fronted by Justin Bieber and Drake collaborator Brandon Green.

Hollywood Death Trip will launch first on July 7 2022. The five-part series will take listeners on a nocturnal tour of murder and mayhem in LA.

The series, based on his own true crime reporting, will be narrated by Ellroy and will tell the story of a slew of memorable mid-century murders.

Episodes include Glamour Jungle, which explores the 1963 unsolved murder of Karyn Kupcinet, daughter of Irv Kupcinet, famed columnist and friend to mobsters. Stephanie tells the haunting tale of Stephanie Gorman, who met an untimely end in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1965. Clash By Night fast forwards to 1976, to the murder of Rebel Without a Cause star Sal Mineo. The series concludes with a two-part episode – Body Dumps and My Mother’s Killer, which tells the story of the 1958 murder of Ellroy’s own mother.

Ellroy is also adapting his American Tabloid into a scripted podcast series. The 12-part series is based on his book, which forms the basis of his Underworld USA trilogy and tells the fictional story of JFK’s murder from the point of view of those who killed him. The cast of characters is a rogue’s gallery of bloodthirsty Cuban Exiles, rogue CIA operatives, mafia killers, pimps, shakedown men and FBI Agents all chasing money, sex and power.

Finally, The Playboy Interviews sees a slew of celebrities voicing famous interviews from Hugh Hefner’s magazine. There were 700 interviews and Audio Up is taking these unabridged interviews and rerecording them with talent portraying some of the most iconic figures of the 20th century.

Taye Diggs stars as Muhammad Ali and civil rights icon Charles Evers, Michael Shannon voices Tennessee Williams, Maya Hawke is Helen Gurley Brown, Gael Garcia Bernal is Salvador Dali, Kevin Corrigan is Frank Sinatra and Gina Gershon voices Oriana Fallaci.

“It’s been great for Audio Up to collaborate with Audible as they give us the resources and freedom to create our best work,” said Audio Up’s CCO Jimmy Jellinek. “We’re swinging for the fences with all of these. And with James Ellroy we’re making blockbuster podcasts that will blow your mind.”