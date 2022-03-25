James Bond-Inspired Competition Series From Barbara Broccoli & Michael G. Wilson Ordered By Prime Video

A competition series based on the iconic British secret agent James Bond has been greenlighted at Prime Video, Deadline has confirmed.

007’s Road to a Million is an eight-part series that hails from UK’s 72 Films, Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and MGM Television. Filming will start later this year for launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

According to Prime Video, the show will see contestants competing in a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million ($1.3 million). Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, this “cinematic format” will be a test of intelligence and endurance. In addition to conquering physical obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Dom Bird will oversee the series on behalf of MGM.

The UK Original project is separate from the recently closed Amazon-MGM deal. It has been in the works for nearly four years, say sources close to the project. 72 Films has been developing it alongside Dan Grabiner for more than two years. Amazon closed its $8.5 billion deal for MGM, the studio behind the massive James Bond franchise, last week.

