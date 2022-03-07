Jaime King To Produce & Star Opposite Frank Grillo In Psychological Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ From XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King (Black Summer) has signed on to star alongside Frank Grillo in the thriller Man’s Son, which his son Remy Grillo is directing for XYZ Films.

The story surrounds a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo’s characters.

Josh Plasse and Brev Moss penned the script for the pic, which is going before cameras in Yucca Valley, California this month. King’s Hooligan Dreamers Productions will produce in partnership with Dare Angel, Mi Nene and Margate House Films. Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, Johnny James Fiore, Benjamin Anderson, Jake Allyn, Fabio Lo Fria, King and Emma Comley are producing, with Nidal Kahl, Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha and Dennis Echelberger exec producing. XYZ Films acquired North American rights to the film earlier this month, slating it for release either later this year or in early 2023.

King is the producer and star of Netflix’s zombie apocalypse series Black Summer, and has notably appeared in films including Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor, Keenen Ivory Wayans’ White Chicks, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, Frank Miller’s The Spirit, and Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. She’ll also soon be seen opposite Grillo and Dermot Mulroney in the film Lights Out, and will star opposite Antonio Banderas in Jon Keeyes’ upcoming action pic Banshee.

