Jada Pinkett Smith Talks “Season Of Healing” In Brief Statement After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith went on social media this morning to address, in a single sentence, her husband Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday.

“This is a season of healing,” she posted on Instagram, “and I’m here for it.”

The rather cryptic statement came the day after newly minted Best Actor Oscar winner Smith apologized for striking presenter Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, stunning viewers and setting off a firestorm of reaction.

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

The flap began when Rock came on the Dolby Theatre stage to present the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. After a bit of banter, he address Smith and Pinkett Smith, who were seated in the first row. “Jada, can’t forG.I. Jane 2,” he said in an obvious reference to her hair. Smith then sauntered up on the stage and slapped Rock across the face, drawing gasps from the audience. In a moment bleeped for the U.S. TV audience, Rock said, “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t outta me!”

Smith rather calmly returned to his seat and shouted a vulgar sentence at Rock, twice. Most of the exchange was bleeped out for U.S. audiences but audiences overseas were able to hear the expletives.

Smith ended up apologizing to the movie academy and the Oscargoers — but not Rock — when it accepted the Academy Award for his starring role in King Richard. Rock has yet to release a statement.

A few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about the evolution of her hair on TikTok. She finished it by saying, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine. Cuz guess what? I love it.”