Jacqueline Obradors, Jon Beavers & Ruth Righi Join NBC Drama Pilot ‘Unbroken’

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Obradors (Promised Land), Jon Beavers (Licorice Pizza) and Ruth Righi (Sydney To The Max) are set as leads opposite Scott Bakula, Anna Wood, Oluniké Adeliyi and Cress Williams in NBC’s drama pilot Unbroken (working title). They also join previously announced series regulars Delon de Metz, Amanda Payton and Shian Tomlinson in the project from New Amsterdam executive producer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by Cassidy and directed/exec produced by Bronwen Hughes, in Unbroken, three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

2022 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

Obradors will play Melanie Dominguez,the perceived trophy wife of 80-year-old Emilio Dominguez. Melanie is in the midst of taking over the family’s agricultural empire and isn’t beyond playing dirty to take out everyone in her path.

Beavers will portray Austin Epperling, the older and more outgoing sibling of a trust-funded brother duo running a local cannabis operation.

Righi is Skyler Gentry, an independent, older-than-her-years young horsewoman who parents her mother as often as her mother parents her. At 15, Skyler is already winning big on the rodeo circuit and while she has grown accustomed to the nomadic life she leads on the road with her mom, in her heart she yearns for a permanent home.

Obradors can currently be seen recurring in ABC’s Promised Land and will next be seen recurring on Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six. Her previous credits include a multi-season recurring role on Bosch and the Andy Samberg-helmed Hulu feature Palm Springs. Obradors is repped by Main Title Entertainment and KMR.

Beavers can currently be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza and also co-stars in Soft & Quiet, which premiered this year at the SXSW Film Festival. On television, Beavers can currently be seen in a recurring role on Peacock’s Bel-Air. He is repped by Greene Talent and Rugolo Entertainment.

Righi most recently starred in the title role of Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max, which ended last year after three seasons. Righi is also voicing the title role in new animated series Eureka, which will air later this year. She previously co-starred in the Broadway musical School of Rock. Righi is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.